NYPD officers would have to record race of people they question if council overrides mayor’s veto

The New York City Council is expected to override a mayoral veto of a bill to require police officers to document basic information whenever they question someone. The issue was thrust into the national spotlight when NYPD officers pulled over a Black lawmaker without giving him a reason. Mayor Eric Adams argues that requiring officers to document low-level stops would be too time-consuming. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams sponsored the bill. He says the reports would take less than a minute and would inform the public about how officers are policing the city.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.