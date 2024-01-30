Floridians could kill black bears when threatened at home under a bill ready for House vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians could soon be able to kill bears threatening them on their property with no consequences — if they don’t bait or provoke them first or turn them into a meal or a living room rug later. A measure approved in its final House committee stop Tuesday would allow people without a hunting permit to use fatal force against a bear that’s threatening a human, a pet or a home. It’s a bill introduced because of a growing number of encounters between people and the large mammals, but one that has bear lovers upset. A similar bill is moving through the Senate.

