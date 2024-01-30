Firefighters surprise a young child after birthday cake burns in the oven

By Vince Rodriguez

EDDY COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — Firefighters in Eddy County made a little girl’s birthday just a bit sweeter.

Last week, fire crews with Eddy County Fire and Rescue were called to a report of a house fire in the county.

When crews arrived at the home, they didn’t find any flames or smoke. The family said the fire happened earlier in the night when they were attempting to make a birthday cake for a 9-year-old girl’s birthday.

It’s what happened next that turned the day around for everyone.

After fire crews checked for a fire and spoke to the family, they headed out to find the birthday girl a “Hello Kitty” themed birthday cake.

Firefighters returned with a cake, tiara, and a birthday ribbon.

Firefighters say the birthday girl was a little embarrassed when the fire department sang “Happy Birthday” to her, but it’s a moment they hope the birthday girl will remember for a long time.

