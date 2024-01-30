Chiefs players, coaches serve as inspiration for local artist

By Alan Shope

KANSAS CITY (KMBC) — Local artist David Alston has a unique passion for his day job as a milkman.

“I love that job,” he says. “It gives me a chance to interact with the public while I’m doing my job and also showcase some of my art skills.”

Alston has become very popular along his route in the Kansas City area thanks to his unique artistic style.

He even puts a couple of pieces of his art on the back of his semi-truck.

Alston’s style, which he calls “spontaneous realism,” captures the details and features of his subjects, particularly their expressions.

This year, Alston’s work is on full exhibit at Blue Koi in Leawood, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs.

His favorite subjects are Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes.

However, he says that this year, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been a popular subject for his artwork.

“When I look at him from an artistic standpoint, I look at them as an Einstein,” he says.

Another new favorite of his is Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s wife. Alston has been painting the Chiefs for about six years, and he says the best thing about painting the team is consistency.

Most of the star players are still here, allowing him to get started on projects early.

