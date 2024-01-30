ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI

LONDON (AP) — Italian regulators say they informed OpenAI that its ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot has violated European Union’s stringent data privacy rules. The country’s data protection authority said Monday that it notified San Francisco-based OpenAI of breaches of the EU rules, known as General Data Protection Regulation. The watchdog started investigating ChatGPT last year, when it temporarily banned the chatbot in Italy. Based on the results of its “fact-finding activity,” the watchdog says it “concluded that the available evidence pointed to the existence of breaches of the provisions” in the EU privacy rules. OpenAI has 30 days to reply to the allegations. It didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment.

