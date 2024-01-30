California Gov. Gavin Newsom backs dam removal projects aimed at sustaining salmon populations

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pledging to fast-track more than half a dozen projects to remove or bypass dams that have blocked salmon. The proposals are part of Newsom’s strategy to protect salon. Millions of salmon once filled California’s rivers and streams. But last year, there were so few salmon that officials closed the commercial fishing season. Newsom on Tuesday backed proposals to remove or bypass seven barriers to salmon in the state’s rivers. The plan comes as the largest dam removal project in U.S. history is underway along the California and Oregon border.

