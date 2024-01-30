Belarusian journalist accused of being in an extremist group after covering protests gets prison

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian journalist has been sentenced to three years in prison on charges related to his work covering protests. It’s the latest move in a sweeping government crackdown on dissent. The Minsk City Court convicted photojournalist Alyaksandr Zyankou on charges of “participation in an extremist group,” an accusation widely used by authorities to target opposition members, civil society activists and independent journalists. The independent Belarusian Association of Journalists says Zyankou’s health has deteriorated since his arrest in June. A total of 35 Belarusian journalists are in prison either awaiting trial or serving sentences.

