‘Beaten with fire extinguisher’: 2 Salinas girls arrested for attempted murder

By Cristal Clark

Click here for updates on this story

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — Two teenage girls were taken into custody after authorities say they beat their counselor.

According to Salinas police, officers responded to a juvenile group home Sunday night on reports that someone was beaten.

When officers arrived, they found that the victim was a counselor at the home. They say she was suffering from large cuts to the head after being beaten with a fire extinguisher and an iron skillet following an argument with two girls.

Police say the suspects, a 14-year-old and 17-year-old girl, lived at the home and left the area after allegedly beating the counselor.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. As of Monday afternoon, she was listed as stable in the ICU and is expected to survive.

Both the suspects were found and arrested late Sunday night and booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.