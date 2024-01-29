Woman seriously injured after shark attack in Sydney Harbor

SYDNEY (AP) — A woman has suffered serious leg injuries after being attacked by a suspected bull shark in Sydney Harbor. The victim, a woman reported to be in her late 20s, was bitten on the right leg as she swam at Elizabeth Bay in Sydney’s east at about 8pm on Monday. New South Wales state police said in a statement that the woman had been taken to hospital and was in a stable condition. It added that its marine command was patrolling the area as a precaution. Shark attacks in Sydney Harbour are rare but the area is known to be an important habitat for bull sharks and their young.

