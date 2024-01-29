Walmart’s latest perk for U.S. store managers? Stock grants

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is further sweetening the perks for its U.S. store managers as the nation’s largest retailer and private employer seeks to retain and attract top workers in a still competitive job market. Walmart, which is based in Bentonville, Arkansas and has almost 4,700 U.S. namesake stores, said Monday that starting with the company’s new fiscal year, which begins Thursday, U.S. store leaders will receive up to $20,000 in Walmart stock grants every year. The moves follow an announcement made by the discounter earlier this month that it was raising the starting base pay for store managers, while redesigning its bonus plan that will put more of an emphasis on profits for these leaders.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.