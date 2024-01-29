UN’s top court will rule Friday on its jurisdiction in a Ukraine case over Russia’s genocide claim

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ top court will rule on Friday whether it has jurisdiction to hear a case brought by Ukraine against Russia. Kyiv accuses Moscow of violating international law by using a false accusation of genocide as the pretext for its 2022 invasion. It launched the case at the International Court of Justice just days after the start of full-scale war in early 2022. Kyiv argues that Russia breached the 1948 Genocide Convention by wrongly claiming Ukraine was committing genocide against Russian-speaking people in the country. Russia wants the court toss out the case.

