Thailand may deport visiting dissident rock band that criticized war in Ukraine back to Russia

BANGKOK (AP) — Human rights advocates and fans say a visiting dissident rock band that has been critical of Moscow’s war in Ukraine and whose members were arrested last week in Thailand might face deportation to Russia. Five of the seven musicians playing with the progressive rock band, Bi-2, traveled using Russian passports, a police officer told The Associated Press. At least four of the members are reportedly Israeli nationals, including the two founders, Aleksandr “Shura” Uman and Yegor “Lyova” Bortnik. The second is also an Australian citizen. Russia has a reputation for cracking down on members of the cultural community critical of the war, even those working abroad

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.