Shock, grief and mourning for 3 Georgia-based US soldiers killed in Middle East drone strike

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Shock and grief are rippling across Georgia after the U.S. Defense Department announced three Army Reserve soldiers from the state were killed in a weekend drone strike in Jordan. Those killed were identified Monday as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers of Carrollton, Spc. Kennedy Sanders of Waycross and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett of Savannah. The parents of the 24-year-old Sanders said she joined the Army Reserve about five years ago and voluntarily deployed to the Middle East. Moffett’s mother said through tears she hopes no other family has to go through what she just did. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement of mourning, calling the deaths an “inexecusable loss of life.”

