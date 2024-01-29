Pueblo PD: Woman arrested for armed carjacking Sunday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday night Jan. 28, just after 11 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) received a report of a carjacking involving a handgun near the intersection of E. 12th St. and Troy Ave.
The PPD said the victim was carjacked by an armed woman he had met several hours prior. A male suspect also assisted in the carjacking.
According to the PPD, officers later located the stolen vehicle near the intersection of East 4th St. and Glendale Ave. After a short pursuit and a brief struggle with officers, 21-year-old Kaylee Segura was arrested. She also had an outstanding warrant for motor vehicle theft, the PPD said.
Segura was booked into jail on the following charges:
- Aggravated robbery
- Felony theft
- Second-degree kidnapping
- Reckless endangerment
- Reckless driving
- Vehicular eluding
No further information about this incident has been released.