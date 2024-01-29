Pueblo PD: Woman arrested for armed carjacking Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday night Jan. 28, just after 11 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) received a report of a carjacking involving a handgun near the intersection of E. 12th St. and Troy Ave.

The PPD said the victim was carjacked by an armed woman he had met several hours prior. A male suspect also assisted in the carjacking.

According to the PPD, officers later located the stolen vehicle near the intersection of East 4th St. and Glendale Ave. After a short pursuit and a brief struggle with officers, 21-year-old Kaylee Segura was arrested. She also had an outstanding warrant for motor vehicle theft, the PPD said.

Segura was booked into jail on the following charges:

Aggravated robbery

Felony theft

Second-degree kidnapping

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Vehicular eluding

No further information about this incident has been released.