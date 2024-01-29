Maine lawmakers consider request to give subpoena power to committee investigating mass shooting

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine legislative committee is considering an emergency request to grant powers to a panel investigating last year’s Lewiston mass shooting that the state’s governor said are critical to unraveling how the killings unfolded. An independent commission is investigating the October shootings that killed 18 people in a bowling alley and a restaurant in the worst mass shooting in Maine history. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the panel needs subpoena power, in part to access the shooter’s military records. The Maine Legislature’s Committee on Judiciary held an emergency public hearing on the request Monday.

