Indiana lawmakers vote to let some state officials carry handguns on Capitol grounds

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana senators have voted to advance a measure that would allow some statewide officials and their staff members to carry handguns inside the state Capitol. Indiana lawmakers and their staff already have the right to carry inside the complex. The new bill would allow the state attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and comptroller and their staffs to carry a firearm. The bill now advances to the House chamber following Monday’s vote.

