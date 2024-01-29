In Brazil, a son of Bolsonaro is targeted by investigation over alleged political spying

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A police officer with knowledge of the investigation says Brazil’s federal police have carried out a search warrant for Carlos Bolsonaro, a son of former President Jair Bolsonaro and a Rio de Janeiro city councilman. Police said in a statement that they conducted nine searches Monday as part of a broader investigation into the nation’s intelligence agency and alleged spying on political opponents under Jair Bolsonaro, who left office at the end of 2022. Carlos Bolsonaro’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.