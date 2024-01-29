Haitian judge seeks to interview widow of slain president in leaked arrest warrant obtained by AP
By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
PORT-AU=PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian judge investigating the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse issued an arrest warrant for his wife late last year for failing to meet with him so he could interrogate her about the case, according to a legal document that The Associated Press obtained. The warrant leaked late Monday is dated Oct. 25 and signed by Judge Walther Voltaire. He is overseeing the ongoing investigation. The one-page warrant contains little detail except to say that authorities are seeking to interview Martine Moïse about the case. It does not state nor suggest any involvement. Martine Moïse could not be immediately reached for comment.