Facing scrutiny over quality control, Boeing withdraws request for safety exemption

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing says it is withdrawing a request for a safety exemption needed to certify a new model of its 737 Max airliner. The turnabout announced Monday follows severe criticism after a door plug blew out on a different 737 Max model over Oregon this month. Boeing asked federal regulators late last year to allow it to begin delivering its 737 Max 7 airliner to customers even though it does not meet a safety standard designed to prevent part of the engine housing from overheating and breaking off during flight. Last week, Democratic Sens. Maria Cantwell and Tammy Duckworth urged the Federal Aviation Administration to deny the request.

