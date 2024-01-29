At trial, NRA leader LaPierre acknowledges he wrongly expensed private flights, handbag for wife

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Rifle Association’s outgoing CEO acknowledged at a civil trial in New York that he wrongly expensed gifts, travel, and other benefits to his organization. Wayne LaPierre testified for a second day Monday before the jury in Manhattan, which will decide if he violated the rules governing charities and nonprofits and should face financial penalties. The New York Attorney General’s office sued LaPierre and three co-defendants in 2020 over what it said was widespread misspending and alleged self-enrichment. Items they claim he obtained against the interest of the NRA range include expensing more than $500,000 in private flights. LaPierre said ahead of trial that he would be resigning as head of the NRA effective Wednesday.

