Arkansas authorities capture man charged with murder who escaped local jail

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities have captured a detained being held on murder charges who escaped a local jail. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said officers captured Jatonia Bryant on the east side of Pine Bluff when he was walking in the area. Bryant was taken into custody without incident. Bryant and Noah Roush were discovered missing from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center on Jan. 22. Bryant was being held on probable cause for a capital murder charge. Roush was being on residential burglary and theft of property charges. Roush was captured on Thursday. Both have been returned to the jail facility.

