A Palestinian is killed while with a group waving a white flag. Israel says it will look into it

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military has announced that it will review the shooting of a Palestinian man who was killed in the Gaza Strip while walking in a group of people waving a white flag. It says footage of the episode raised concerns of possible wrongdoing by soldiers. A video shows a group of five men walking down a street west of the southern city of Khan Younis. The men hold their hands in the air and one waves a white flag. Suddenly, shots ring out, killing one member of the group. The shooter is not seen in the video. But beforehand, the camera shows what looks to be an Israeli tank positioned nearby. The citizen journalist who filmed the episode told The Associated Press that an Israeli tank fired on the group.

