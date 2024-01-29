3 dead and 2 police officers wounded by Florida gunman, who was also killed

By Joe Sutton and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — Three victims died and two police officers were shot in Palm Bay, Florida, when the officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The gunman was also killed, police said.

Brandon Kapas, 24, killed his grandfather during a shootout with police, Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello said at a Monday news conference.

Before his encounter with officers, Kapas also shot and killed two people – a retired priest and his sister – at a home a few miles away from where the gun battle with officers took place, police said. Their bodies were discovered by investigators looking into a vehicle used by the assailant.

One of the wounded officers was to be released from the hospital Monday and the other is recovering from surgery, the chief said.

At about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded a home in northeast Palm Bay where a birthday party was underway, police said. When they got there, officers talked to an uncle of Kapas who told them he was causing a disturbance.

Kapas left the home and wouldn’t talk to the officers as he briskly walked by, Augello said. Because the uncle had told police Kapas had an “arsenal of weapons” in his vehicle, an officer tried to stop him with a Taser, according to the chief, but it didn’t work.

The officer struggled with Kapas, who broke free and began shooting. Kapas’ grandfather was fatally struck, and officers arriving at the scene shot and killed the assailant, Augello said.

“Our officers did what they were trained to do. And that’s to neutralize and stop a threat to our community,” Augello had said on Sunday. The suspect was killed after engaging the officers “with lethal force,” he added.

There was indeed an arsenal of guns in the vehicle the suspect was trying to reach, but the car was registered to someone else, the chief said.

When detectives went to the vehicle owner’s house they found two people who had been fatally shot.

The Diocese of Orlando identified those victims as Father Robert “Bob” Hoeffner and his sister, Sally.

“Throughout his priesthood, Father Hoeffner served the people of God with compassion and humility. We will miss his grace-filled presence,” Most Rev. John Noonan, Bishop of Orlando, said in a statement, which included his prayers for the wounded officers.

It is unknown whether the priest and his sister had any connection to Kapas.

“This is all tragic,” Augello said. “We don’t know the motive right now.”

The chief said he believes officers prevented a possible an active shooter situation and more casualties.

“Our officers’ actions yesterday prevented something even more tragic or devastating from happening,” he added.

Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina said in an earlier statement he was “saddened to have been informed of the tragic events in our beloved city.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families that are experiencing the loss of life of their loved ones,” Medina said, adding he was thankful the officers’ injuries are not life-threatening. “They continue to exemplify service before self as they serve and protect our families.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Palm Bay is about 74 miles southeast of Orlando.

