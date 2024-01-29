11-year-old girl hospitalized after Indiana house fire dies, bringing death toll to 6 young siblings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl who was hospitalized for burns following a northern Indiana house fire has died, bringing the fire’s death toll to six children, all of them siblings. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Monday that Angel Smith died Friday at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Her death was confirmed one day after a vigil was held in South Bend for the six victims of the Jan. 21 fire. Fire officials say the siblings were trapped by flames on the home’s second floor in South Bend, a city of about 100,000 just south of the Michigan state line. Fire officials say the children’s father survived the blaze.

