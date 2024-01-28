What is UNRWA, the main aid provider in Gaza that Israel accuses of militant links?

Israel’s allegations that 12 employees of a United Nations agency were involved in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack have led several Western countries to cut off funding and reignited debate over Gaza’s biggest humanitarian aid provider. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, employs thousands of staffers and provides vital services to millions of people across the Middle East. In Gaza, it has been the main supplier of food, water and shelter to civilians during the Israel-Hamas war. Israel has long railed against the agency, accusing it of tolerating or even collaborating with Hamas. UNRWA denies that and says it took swift action against the employees accused of taking part in the attack on Israel.

