Science sleuths are using technology to find fakery in published research
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer
Allegations of research fakery at a leading cancer center have turned a spotlight on scientific integrity and the amateur sleuths uncovering image manipulation in published research. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute announced last week it’s requesting six retractions and 31 corrections of scientific papers after a British blogger flagged problems in early January. The blogger is 32-year-old Sholto David of Pontypridd, Wales. He is a scientist-sleuth who detects cut-and-paste image manipulation in published scientific papers. And he’s not the only hobbyist poking through pixels. Other champions of scientific integrity are keeping researchers and science journals on their toes.