Republicans see an opportunity with Black voters, prompting mobilization in Biden campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black voters support the reelection of President Joe Biden at a surprisingly low level, according to recent AP polling. For Republican strategists and former President Donald Trump, that’s an opportunity to make inroads into the Democratic Party’s most loyal voting bloc. But Republicans and Trump, who was accused of racism long before launching his first bid for the White House, may continue to alienate Black voters if they do not resolve key issues over race. Biden and his fellow Democrats aren’t ceding Black voters to Trump. Both parties are fine-tuning efforts to win over Black voters. In contrast to past Democratic efforts, the Biden campaign has opted for an early engagement strategy with core constituencies like Black voters.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.