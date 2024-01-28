Regional group says Venezuela’s move against opposition candidate ends possibility of free election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Condemnation against the government of Venezuela for its decision to block the presidential candidacy of opposition leader María Corina Machado continues to strengthen. On Sunday, the Organization of American States declared that the move eliminates any possibility of a free election this year. The regional body says a decision announced Friday against Machado as well as the recent “prosecution and political imprisonment of opponents” show that the government of President Nicolás Maduro “had no intention of allowing” a clean election. That had been his commitment under key agreement that earned him some relief from economic sanctions imposed by the United States.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.