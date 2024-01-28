Pakistani police use tear gas to disperse pre-election rally by supporters of former leader Khan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police have fired tear gas to disperse supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the southern city of Karachi. The police operation comes less than two weeks before a national election that Khan was blocked from running in because of a criminal conviction. An Associated Press reporter saw 20 to 30 people getting arrested at Sunday’s rally. Police say a dozen workers from Khan’s political party were detained for attacking officers and blocking a road. Although Khan will not be on the ballot for the Feb. 8 election, he remains a potent political force because of his grassroots following. He says the legal cases against him were a plot to keep him sidelined.

