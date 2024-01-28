North Korea says leader Kim supervised tests of cruise missiles designed to be fired from submarines

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has supervised test firings of new cruise missiles designed to be launched from submarines and also reviewed efforts to build a nuclear-powered submarine. The reports say those activities came as Kim reiterated his goal of building a nuclear-armed navy to counter what he portrays as growing external threats. The reports Monday came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected North Korea firing multiple cruise missiles over waters near the eastern port of Sinpo, where the North has a major shipyard developing submarines. It was the latest in streak of weapons demonstrations by North Korea amid increasing tensions with the United States, South Korea and Japan.

