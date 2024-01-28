Ex-NHLer Alex Formenton has been charged by police in Canada and turned himself in, his lawyer says

Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Formenton’s legal team confirmed that police in London, Ontario, have charged Formenton and several other players. Lawyer Daniel Brown did not say what charge or charges Formenton was facing. Five players from that team have taken a leave of absence over the past week from their current clubs. London Police have scheduled a news conference for Feb. 5 to address the situation and declined to comment any further.

