Bullfighting set to return to Mexico City amid legal battle between fans and animal rights defenders

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bullfights are set to return to Mexico City after the country’s highest court temporarily revoked a local ruling that sided with human rights defenders and suspended the events for more than a year and a half. The resumption of bullfights Sunday in the Plaza México arena has raised expectations in the face of a lengthy legal battle between enthusiasts of the activity and its opponents. The opponents argue that it violates animal welfare and affects people’s rights to a healthy environment. The arena in Mexico’s capital is largest of its kind in the world. Bullfighting is still allowed in much of the country.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.