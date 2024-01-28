Biden praises Black churches and says the world would be a different place without their example

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden praised the existence of Black churches while speaking at one in South Carolina. Biden spoke Sunday at St. John Baptist Church in Columbia on the final day of a two-day visit to South Carolina. The incumbent Democrat is trying to rally South Carolina’s Black voters before the party’s primary on Feb. 3. Biden said Black churches teach the “power of faith.” He echoed words once spoken by the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and said Black churches offers people a mountaintop, a promised land, a dream and a faith that “we shall overcome.”

