Arizona Republicans choose Trump favorite Gina Swoboda as party chair

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Republican Party is getting a new leader. Gina Swoboda, an election activist endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will take over after winning 67% of the vote at a party meeting Saturday night in Phoenix. Swoboda replaces Jeff DeWit, who resigned Wednesday. DeWit came under fire after he was heard in a leaked audio recording asking U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake to name a price that would keep her out of 2024 election cycle. DeWit’s departure shook the Republican Party in a battleground state that will feature prominently in the November presidential election and in the battle to control the U.S. Senate.

