A Rolex seller meets up with a Facebook Marketplace thief. It goes all wrong from there

Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP) — A Facebook Marketplace sale has gone horribly wrong on Long Island. It started Friday when a man arranged to sell his Rolex watch in front of his home in Massapequa Park. Police say the prospective buyer asked seller Steve Mauro to come over to his SUV to get paid for the $8,000 timepiece. Then police say the thief locked his doors and started to speed away as Mauro jumped on the vehicle’s hood. Mauro says he wasn’t giving up without a fight, but he got thrown off. Police are asking the public to share any information they might have about the incident with Nassau County police.

