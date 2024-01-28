52 killed in clashes in the disputed oil-rich African region of Abyei, an official says

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A regional official says gunmen attacked villagers in the oil-rich region of Abyei claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan. At least 52 people were killed, including a U.N. peacekeeper, and 64 wounded. The motive for the attack Saturday evening was not immediately clear but it was suspected to revolve around a land dispute. Abyei’s information minister tells The Associated Press that deadly ethnic violence has been common in the region, where Twic Dinka tribal members from neighboring Warrap State are locked in a land dispute with Ngok Dinka from Abyei over the Aneet area, located at the border.

