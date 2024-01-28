4 backcountry skiers caught in avalanche

By Kasey Richardson

Colorado (KCNC) — The Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office says four backcountry skiers were caught in an avalanche Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, around 10:32 a.m. on Saturday, a report was received about four skiers being caught in an avalanche that happened on Hagar Mountain on the north side of I-70 near milepost 216 on the Continental Divide.

The skiers called 911 for precaution and expressed they were “OK” and able to get in contact with the Alpine Rescue Team. They were able to get out on their own but the rescue team reportedly still responded with lights and sirens because “hypothermia, shock, etc. could have set in.”

“It felt like belly boarding,” one skier reportedly said after being rescued.

The sheriff’s office says there were no life-threatening injuries reported in the incident as the Alpine Rescue Team responded and assisted the skiers “to the interstate via Dry Gulch where they were evaluated by Clear Creek medics.”

“It was like a lightning bolt crack up to the summit,” another skier said.

They reportedly denied medical attention on the scene and said they would take themselves to an emergency room, according to the press release.

The skiers also expressed that they did their parts in checking the forecast before heading up and were surprised by the avalanche overall.

No roadways were affected in the avalanche and the skiers returned their vehicles safely.

