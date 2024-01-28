2 dead, including suspect, and 2 police officers wounded in Florida shootout

By Joe Sutton, CNN

(CNN) — Two people died and two police officers in Palm Bay, Florida, were injured Sunday afternoon when the officers responded to a domestic disturbance call, according to local authorities.

The two officers encountered an armed 24-year-old man when they arrived, Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello said during a Sunday news conference.

An exchange of gunfire occurred between the officers and the man, police said. According to Augello, the suspect fled the scene after shooting at the officers and police pursued him.

“Our officers did what they were trained to do. And that’s to neutralize and stop a threat to our community,” the chief said. The suspect was killed after engaging the officers “with lethal force,” Augello said.

“As a result of the (suspect’s) direct actions, another victim that I will not name at the moment is also deceased,” he said.

The two officers who were shot are being treated “at a local hospital – they are going to survive,” Augello said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Palm Bay is a city about 74 miles southeast of Orlando.

