2 are in custody in Mississippi after baby girl is found abandoned behind dumpsters

Published 1:30 PM

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Two people were taken into custody as part of an investigation into the abandonment of a newborn girl who was found last week behind dumpsters in Mississippi, authorities said.

The two people were arrested Friday, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said on social media, without providing further details.

The newborn was found bundled in several blankets in a car seat Wednesday behind dumpsters at the Grove of Cayce mobile home park, near the Tennessee border, the sheriff’s office said.

The baby was taken to a hospital and was in good condition, authorities said Friday.

The mobile home park is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Memphis.

Associated Press

