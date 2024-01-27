Woman’s body found at entrance of northwest Atlanta park, police say

By HOPE DEAN

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A woman’s body was found at a northwest Atlanta park Saturday morning, police said.

Near 5 a.m., officers were routinely patrolling the area when they found the woman collapsed near the entrance of Collier Park. Responders tried to give first aid but didn’t feel a pulse, and the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The woman is believed to have been between 30 and 40, and her body was sent to the medical examiner’s office, police said.

Officers believe the death could have been related to a medical event or a fall. However, investigators are working to confirm or deny foul play, according to Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove.

