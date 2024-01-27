Washington St. doubles down with Wells and Jones and surging Cougars top Colorado 78-69

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaylen Wells and Isaac Jones each recorded double-doubles and Washington State withstood repeated Colorado runs and beat the Buffaloes 78-69. Eddi Lampkin Jr.’s layup with 1:33 left brought Colorado to within 67-64 before Myles Rice sealed it with consecutive layups in a 25-second span to seal the win. Washington State led 36-30 at halftime and extended its lead to 59-46 when Isaiah Watts made a 3-pointer with 8:46 remaining. KJ Simpson scored a game-high 25 points on 7-for-11 shooting for Colorado.

