Walters and Kot rally Wyoming for a 79-76 overtime victory over No. 24 Colorado State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Mason Walters scored at the buzzer to force overtime and Akuel Kot completed a four-point play in the final minute of the extra period, leading Wyoming to a 79-76 win over No. 24 Colorado State on Saturday night. Sam Griffin scored 24 points to lead the Cowboys (11-9, 4-3 Mountain West), who trailed by 11 points with 1:11 remaining in regulation. Isaiah Stevens finished with 17 points and nine assists, Patrick Cartier added 19 points and Colorado transfer Nique Clifford added 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Colorado State (15-5, 3-4).

