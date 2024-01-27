Trump praises Texas governor as border state clashes with Biden administration over immigration
By JONATHAN J. COOPER and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has praised Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for defying the Biden administration over immigration. Texas has restricted U.S. Border Patrol entry to remove razor wire in a popular corridor for migrants illegally entering the U.S. Trump is visiting Las Vegas as he is marching toward securing the Republican presidential nomination. He says Texas should be given full support in its measures to deter migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump has largely avoided talking about a verdict delivered Friday in a defamation case. He has been ordered to pay an additional $83.3 million to a columnist he called a liar for accusing him of sexual assault.