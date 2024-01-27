Russia marks 80 years since breaking the Nazi siege of Leningrad

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The Russian city of St. Petersburg has marked the 80th anniversary of the end of a nearly 900-day siege by Nazi forces. It was one of the most brutal episodes of World War II and was commemorated on Satuday in a series of memorial events attended by the Kremlin leader and close allies. The Red Army broke the blockade of the city in January 1943 after more than 1 million residents died from hunger or under bombardment. The city was called Leningrad at the time. One blockade survivor told The Associated Press that she’s still haunted by memories of the tiny food rations her family received. The Soviet Union lost an estimated 27 million people during World War II.

