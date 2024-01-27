Philippine troops kill 9 suspected Muslim militants, including 2 involved in Sunday Mass bombing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine army says troops killed nine suspected Muslim militants in the volatile south, including two key suspects in a bomb attack last month that left four Christian worshippers dead. Four army scout rangers were slightly wounded in Thursday’s operation against the Dawlah Islamiyah, a small outfit aligned with the Islamic State group, in the hinterland village of Taporug near Piagapo town in Lanao del Sur province, army spokesman Col. Louie Dema-ala said. He said Saturday two of the dead militants were suspected in the Dec. 3 Sunday Mass bombing in southern Marawi city. The southern Philippines is the homeland of minority Muslims and the scene of decades-old separatist rebellions.

