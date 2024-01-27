Mystery deaths of 3 Chiefs fans fuels speculation but police say there’s still no sign of foul play
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
It has been three weeks since three Kansas City fans joined friends to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season. Their bodies were found in a friend’s backyard two days later. Police still haven’t said how the men died, but affirmed Saturday amid intense public speculation that they still have no evidence of foul play. Officer Alayna Gonzalez is a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. She tells The Associated Press the case remains a death investigation and nothing more. She says authorities are still waiting on a ruling on the cause of death from the medical examiner, but that it could be six weeks or more before toxicology reports come back.