Joel Embiid misses 4th consecutive game in Denver as 76ers make him a late scratch with sore knee

DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia star Joel Embiid missed the 76ers’ game at Denver for the fourth consecutive season after the team’s medical staff determined he shouldn’t play because of his balky left knee. That denied basketball fans another marquee matchup with Nikola Jokic and the defending NBA champion Nuggets. The Sixers scratched Embiid minutes before tipoff Saturday after he had discomfort in his left knee during warmups. It marks the fourth consecutive year Embiid has sat out in Denver. He has missed 11 games this season and can only miss six more to remain eligible for season awards such as MVP.

