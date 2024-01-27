Hiker dies of suspected heart attack in Utah’s Zion National Park, authorities say

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A hiker has died of a suspected heart attack in Utah’s Zion National Park. The National Park Service said the man was found unresponsive on the West Rim Trail near Scout Lookout on Friday afternoon. Rangers performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to deliver electric shocks in a bid to revive him. In spite of their efforts, the man died at the scene. Authorities said the 63-year-old man was from San Diego, California. They said the cause of death is under investigation but appears to be consistent with a heart attack.

