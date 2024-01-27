Gunmen kill 9 people in Iran near border with Pakistan

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian news outlet says unknown gunmen have shot to death nine people in the southeastern part of Iran that borders Pakistan. Saturday’s report by the semiofficial Mehr news agency said the shootings took place in a home near the town of Saravan, adding that the victims were not Iranian. HalVash, an advocacy group for the Baluch people, said they were Pakistani nationals and identified four of them, saying all the victims were workers at an auto repair shop. Last week, Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes on the same area, allegedly targeting militant hideouts, an attack that killed at least nine people.

