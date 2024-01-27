Greta Thunberg joins hundreds marching in England to protest airport’s expansion for private planes

LONDON (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined a march in southern England to protest the use of private jets and the expansion of an airport. Hundreds of local residents and activists holding banners and placards that read “Ban Private Jets” marched to Farnborough Airport in Hampshire County on Saturday. The airport located about 40 miles or 64 kilometers southwest of London mostly serves private aircraft. It applied last year to increase its maximum number of flights from 50,000 to 70,000 a year. Climate change groups say private jets are much more polluting than commercial airliners. Thunberg said that “it’s clear that private jets are incompatible with ensuring present and future living conditions on this planet.”

